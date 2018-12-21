Red Flag Warning issued December 21 at 3:42AM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…

229 and 230.

* Timing…Late this morning through the afternoon.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth, and spread of fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.