Red Flag Warning issued December 21 at 2:53AM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Albuquerque NM

An upper level disturbance passing to our north will produce
increased westerly winds today. Temperatures will be 10 to 20
degrees above normal with low humidity and high Haines indices.
Critical fire weather conditions are likely for three to five
hours this afternoon across the Northeast Highlands and East
Central Plains. Marginal critical fire weather conditions are
likely for the remainder of eastern New Mexico.
* AREA AND TIMING…The East Central Plains and the Northeast
Highlands below significant snowpack this afternoon.
* 20 FOOT WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of this Red Flag Warning.