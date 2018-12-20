Red Flag Warning issued December 20 at 2:25PM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…
229 and 230.
* Timing…Late Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth, and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.