Red Flag Warning issued December 20 at 2:25PM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…
229 and 230.

* Timing…Late Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth, and spread of fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office homicide investigations in 2018
Covering Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff's Office homicide investigations in 2018
1:45 pm

1:45 pm
Amtrak adds double decker sightseer car to the Winter Park Express
Colorado Living

Amtrak adds double decker sightseer car to the Winter Park Express
1:16 pm

1:16 pm
Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019
News

Denver Zoo expecting another baby sloth in 2019
12:22 pm

12:22 pm
