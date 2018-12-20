Red Flag Warning issued December 20 at 2:23PM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Albuquerque NM

An upper level disturbance passing to our north will tighten the
pressure gradient over New Mexico and increase westerly winds on
Friday. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal with
low humidity and high Haines indices. Critical fire weather
conditions are likely for three to five hours Friday afternoon
across the Northeast Highlands and East Central Plains. Marginal
critical fire weather conditions are likely for the remainder of
eastern New Mexico.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag
Warning…which is in effect from noon to 5 PM MST Friday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AREA AND TIMING…The East Central Plains and the Northeast
Highlands below significant snowpack Friday afternoon.
* 20 FOOT WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of this Red Flag Warning.