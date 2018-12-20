Red Flag Warning issued December 20 at 2:23PM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Albuquerque NM

An upper level disturbance passing to our north will tighten the

pressure gradient over New Mexico and increase westerly winds on

Friday. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above normal with

low humidity and high Haines indices. Critical fire weather

conditions are likely for three to five hours Friday afternoon

across the Northeast Highlands and East Central Plains. Marginal

critical fire weather conditions are likely for the remainder of

eastern New Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from noon to 5 PM MST Friday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AREA AND TIMING…The East Central Plains and the Northeast

Highlands below significant snowpack Friday afternoon.

* 20 FOOT WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of this Red Flag Warning.