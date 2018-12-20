Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fire Weather Watch issued December 20 at 2:41AM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Albuquerque NM

An upper level disturbance passing to our north will tighten the
pressure gradient over New Mexico and increase the winds. These
winds will mix down to the surface Friday afternoon over eastern
areas. Temperatures will be well above normal with moderate to
high Haines values. As a result, critical fire weather conditions
are expected for 3 to 5 hours Friday afternoon across the
Northeast Highlands and East Central Plains.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire
Weather Watch…which is in effect Friday afternoon.

* AREA AND TIMING…This includes the Northeast Highlands and East
Central Plains Friday afternoon.

* 20 FOOT WINDS…West at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Will be dropping to between 10 and 16
percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of this Fire Weather Watch.

