Fire Weather Watch issued December 20 at 2:41AM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Albuquerque NM

An upper level disturbance passing to our north will tighten the

pressure gradient over New Mexico and increase the winds. These

winds will mix down to the surface Friday afternoon over eastern

areas. Temperatures will be well above normal with moderate to

high Haines values. As a result, critical fire weather conditions

are expected for 3 to 5 hours Friday afternoon across the

Northeast Highlands and East Central Plains.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire

Weather Watch…which is in effect Friday afternoon.

* AREA AND TIMING…This includes the Northeast Highlands and East

Central Plains Friday afternoon.

* 20 FOOT WINDS…West at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Will be dropping to between 10 and 16

percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of this Fire Weather Watch.