Fire Weather Watch issued December 19 at 3:12PM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229 and 230.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,

growth, and spread of fires.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.