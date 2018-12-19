Fire Weather Watch issued December 19 at 3:12PM MST expiring December 21 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229 and 230.
* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for the rapid ignition,
growth, and spread of fires.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.