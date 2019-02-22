On behalf of KOAA5, The Gazette and El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement we invite you to attend a City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019. The evening will be a unique and exciting opportunity for both attendees and viewers to get to know the candidates for Colorado Springs’ City Council.

The forum will take place from 5:30-7:00 pm at El Pomar’s Penrose House Pavilion, 1661 Mesa Avenue in Colorado Springs and include all the candidates running for your City Council. KOAA will carry this forum live on air 5:30-7:00 pm and KOAA.com and Gazette.com will simultaneously stream the event as well for the voters of Colorado Springs. A reception will immediately follow this event, giving voters like yourself the opportunity to meet the candidates.

If you would like to register please go to this Eventbrite signup page: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/18917621833

If you have a question you want to submit to the candidates, please submit it via this email address: forum@koaa.com