El Paso County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigations in 2018

EL PASO COUNTY – As of late December, authorities in El Paso County have investigated 46 homicides making it the deadliest year within all the jurisdictions inside the county. The majority of the 2018 investigations fall within the jurisdiction of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have managed 8 cases this year, with an additional case of a deputy-involved shooting investigated by CSPD. As the end of the year approaches there are only 2 cases not cleared with the arrest of a suspect or review by the District Attorney’s Office.

News5 went through crime statistics available free to the public online and verified with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office the data we’ve collected on homicides this year.

This year’s homicide cases have been linked to drug-related activity, accidental shootings, domestic violence, an deputy-involved shooting, and two killings without any information available about a possible motive.

In this data set, you’ll find information on weapons used, victim age and gender, suspect age and gender, and what charges were filed if any. The map in this story serves as a reference for homicides across southern Colorado by investigating agency in chronological order, along with a summary of the case so far.

January 17th – Jerwarren Donterius Jackson, 23

April 14th – Larry Nelson, 72, and Pamela Nelson, 70

April 22nd – Robert Glenn Maples, 50

July 22nd – Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46 and William Bacorn, 18

October 7th – Kenyatta Horne, 20

October 9th – Courtney Jackson, 42

December 1st – Cesar H. Diaz, 25

