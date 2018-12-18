COLORADO SPRINGS – The city of Colorado Springs has experienced a record year with 36 homicides so far as of December 18th. It is an unfortunate follow-up to 2017 when Colorado Springs Police were investigating a then-record 29 homicides, two of which have not been cleared.

In 2018, the Colorado Springs Police Department has cleared or solved all but 6 killings within city limits. The resolutions came through arrests by investigators, the deaths of suspects, or the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled the homicide justified or decided not to pursue charges.

News5 went through crime statistics available free to the public online and we verified with CSPD the data we’ve collected on homicides this year.

You’ll find information on weapons used, victim age and gender, suspect age and gender, and what charges were filed if any. The map in this story serves as a reference for homicides across southern Colorado by investigating agency in chronological order, along with a summary of the case so far.

Colorado Springs Police Department homicide investigations in 2018:

Benjamin Lee Sharkey, 30 – January 7th

Shawnee Tapia, 35 – January 7th

Micah Flick, 34 – February 2nd

Manuel Zetina, 19 – February 2nd – Justifiable homicide

Darryl Tyrone Clark, 44 – March 4th

Corky Oliver, 31 – March 12th – Justifiable homicide

Earnest Gene Ramsey, 39 – April 13th – Unsolved

Serena Lee Garcia, 21 – April 21st

Marcus Howard Denton, 20 – April 21st

Brandie Preciado, 21 – April 22nd

Jesse Paul Schelegel, 41 – April 25th – Justifiable homicide

Dionte Harris, 22 – May 3rd

Richard Paul Martinez, 40 – May 6th – Unsolved

Marshall Aaron Mitschelen, 17 – May 9th

Derrick Lamont Lawrence Jr., 23 – June 23rd

Michelle Peters, 41 – July 13th

Brandon Watkins, 33 – July 21st – Charges not pursued

Paul Gannarelli, 77 – July 22nd

Michael Dewayne Booker, 28 – August 16th

Terrell Cortez Madrid Duran, 30 – August 27th

Jordan Coleman, 18 – August 29th

Randolf F. Lille, 18 – August 31st – Unsolved

Daniel Chamberlain Lehman, 28 – September 15th

Sheldon King, 33 – September 16th

Raymond Daniel McCall, 39 – September 18th

Houston Malachai Cookson, 30 – October 6th

Judy Smith, 47 – October 26th

Jaylon Morgan, 26 – November 1st

Luis Molina, 34 – November 2nd – Unsolved

Luis Starkey, 17 – November 5th

Shakir Cook-Troynel, 23 – November 17th

Candace R. Jones, 35 – November 23rd

Patrick Bustamante, 50 – December 3rd

Nicholas G. Romero, 32 – December 8th

Raymond Maez, 22 – December 10th – Unsolved

Brandon Coffin, 28 – December 14th

