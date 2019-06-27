Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Athletes show off Olympic Training Center as part of International Olympic Day

COLORADO SPRINGS – As part of International Olympic Day last Sunday, Olympians and Paralympians showed the public how they train at the Olympic Training Center.

It was part of a free event designed to uphold the Olympic spirit.

“We base Olympic day on the three pillars of learn, move and discover,” said Amelia Moore, Team USA Boxing athlete.

Visitors got a chance to try out boxing, wheelchair basketball and even bobsledding.

“It’s a great honor to be able to show the kids out here, show them what to do, hopefully inspire them to chase their dreams whatever they are.” Stephen Garbett, Team USA Skeleton athlete.

Even though International Olympic Day is over, you can still tour the Olympic Training Center seven days a week. For more information, click here.

