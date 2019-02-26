Weather visits Foothills Elementary and Journey K8

COLORADO SPRINGS – Meteorologist Jessica Van Meter doubled up on school visits on Tuesday around Colorado Springs.

She spent the morning at Foothills Elementary talking with the 5th graders. They learned about the tools meteorologists use to forecast the weather.

She moved to Journey K8, which is an online/hybrid school in Academy District 20, for the afternoon. There she spoke with the 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. They focused on severe weather, its causes, and potential impacts.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 in your classroom, email jvanmeter@koaa.com.

For the scientists and artists in your family, download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe coloring book.

Download: First Alert 5 Storm Safe