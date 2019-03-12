Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

COLORADO SPRINGS – Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette was back on the practice field at the Air Force Academy, again pursuing his NFL dream.

Following two years of service in the Air Force, Robinette is now eligible to pursue a free agent deal with the NFL. He, along with other stars from that 2016 Air Force team, worked out in front of scouts Thursday at the Air Force Academy.

Robinette, who last played for the Falcons in 2016, graded out as a third round pick after his senior year at the academy. However, his ready-reserve status was shut down by the department of defense, forcing him to delay his NFL dream for two years.

“You know it was tough at first to handle it,” Robinette said. “I don’t think anyone likes hearing news like that but at the end of the day, I’m happy I was able to graduate commissioned as an officer and show back up here two years later.”

Robinette said he has stayed in contact with NFL teams. The 6’4, 220 pound wide receiver put up 959 yards and scored six touchdowns for the Falcons in their 10-win season in 2016.

Former teammates Weston Steelhammer, Ryan Watson and Jacob Onyechi are also working to get a free agent contract with a team between now and mini camp.