Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

FILE – This is a Sept. 29, 2013 file photo showing Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen looking on during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1 to open the preseason.

Each team will be making its fourth appearance in the preseason game, which this year will launch the NFL’s 100th season.

Two days after the game in Canton, Ohio, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey and former Kansas City Chiefs and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez will be among those enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Falcons are 1-2 in the Hall of Fame game, with a win over San Diego in 1994. They lost to Cleveland in 1981 and Green Bay in 1969.

The Broncos also are 1-2 in the summer game. Denver beat Detroit in 1976 and lost to the Lions in 1991 and to San Diego in 1994.

The other members of the Hall of Fame class are Gil Brandt, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed, and Johnny Robinson.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

1:19 pm
