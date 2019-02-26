Reports: Rockies, Nolan Arenado agree to $260 million deal

DENVER – According to multiple media reports, the Colorado Rockies have agreed in principle to an 8-year, $260 million contract with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The deal, which would be the richest in Rockies history, would likely ensure that the four-time all star will play for the Rockies through 2026. The deal also reportedly includes an opt-out clause after the third season, which would allow him to be a free agent when he’s 30 years old. ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who was the first to report the deal, tweeted that the deal also includes a full no-trade clause.

Arenado, 27, led the National League in 2018 with 38 home runs. He also shined defensively, winning his sixth consecutive gold glove. He was also named the National League platinum glove winner in 2018, meaning he was ranked as the best overall defender in the National League last year. Arenado also won the award in 2017.

The Rockies have not yet announced the deal.