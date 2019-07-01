Report: Jamal Murray agrees to $170M, 5-year extension with Denver Nuggets

The Blue Arrow is getting rewarded on day one of NBA free agency.

According to reports from The Athletic, the Nuggets and Murray have agreed to a five-year, $170M contract extension. His agent Mike George reportedly told the outlet about the agreement.

The news came across Twitter and social media around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, six and a half hours after the free agency frenzy kicked off for the NBA.

Murray helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Semifinals and turned heads outside the Rocky Mountain region in his first playoff run. He averaged more than 21 points in the playoffs for Denver – 18.2 in the regular season – including back to back 34 point performances against the Trail Blazers.

The news of the Murray signing comes on the heels of the team picking up the team option for Paul Millsap at a price tag of $30M for the 2019-20 season. The team’s young core with Nikola Jokic in the center makes Denver and even stronger contender in the Western Conference race.