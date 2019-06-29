Vibes Overcome Early Deficit for Second Straight Victory

Colorado Springs, COLORADO – After an early five run deficit, the Rocky Mountain Vibes came from behind Saturday night at UCHealth Park to down the Orem Owlz in the series finale, 7-5. Antonio Piñero highlighted the Vibes offense with a 3-for-4 night including a two RBI double in the fifth inning rally. Vibes relievers Steve Pastora and Jackson Sigman closed out the night, combining for five scoreless innings on two hits and six strikeouts.

The Owlz got out to an early lead scoring four runs in the first two innings. Owlz’ Will Wilson provided all of the offense on his two swings. In the top of the first, a two-run blast over the center field wall provided the early lead. Wilson would add on with a two-RBI double in the second. The Owlz would add another run in the top of the fourth, leaving the Vibes trailing 5-0.

The Vibes first hit and run of the night would come in the bottom of the fourth on a leadoff home run by Ernesto Martinez. His third home run of the season traveled an estimated 448 feet over the center field wall.

The Vibes offense came alive in the fifth to rally and score four runs. Three consecutive runners reached to start the inning, leaving the bases loaded with nobody out. After a Martinez pop out, Antonio Piñero cut into the four-run deficit with a two-RBI single. With the help of two wild pitches by Orem, the Vibes tied it up at five after five frames.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Vibes would break the tie in the bottom of the seventh. Nick Egnatuk led off the inning with a triple to dead center on a ball lost in the lights. Piñero brought him home two batters later on a sharp groundball to third, collecting his third RBI on the night.

The offense would tac on insurance in the eighth with an RBI single by catcher José Sibrian.

Vibes reliever Steve Pastora notched the victory, his first of the season. In three innings of work, Pastora allowed no runs on one hit and struck out two. Jackson Sigman followed to earned his second save of the season with the six-out save. In his two innings, Sigman allowed no runs on one hit and struck out four Orem batters.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes continue their opening homestand as they welcome the Grand Junction Rockies back to town for a two-game series set to start tomorrow, with first pitch slated for 4:00 p.m.