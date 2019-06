FRANCE – The United States women’s soccer squad is off to the semifinals after defeating World Cup host France by a 2-1 margin on Friday.

The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, face its toughest test yet against France. France is ranked No. 4 in the world rankings, but many considered the USA’s toughest challenger with hosting the tournament.

Megan Rapione scored both of the United States’ goals. She opened scoring in the fifth minutes, and tacked on the eventual game-winner in the 65th minute.

France attempted a late rally after cutting the United States’ 2-0 lead by one in the 81st minute off of a Wendie Renard goal.