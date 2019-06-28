Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Andre Burakovsky in a deal with the Washington Capitals on Friday.

In exchange, the Capitals pick up minor-league forward Scott Kosmachuk, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and a third-round selection the Avalanche previously picked up from Arizona.

The 24-year-old Burakovsky played in 76 games for Washington in 2018-19 and had 12 goals. He also helped the Capitals win a Stanley Cup title in ’17-18. A first-round pick by Washington in 2013, Burakovsky has 62 goals and 83 assists in 328 career NHL games.

He figures to fit in well with a fast-paced Avalanche attack led by Nathan MacKinnon.

On Tuesday, Colorado sent forward Carl Soderberg to Arizona for defenseman Kevin Connauton.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

1:32 pm
Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

2:00 am
Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

10:27 pm
Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals
Sports

Avalanche acquire Burakovsky in trade with Capitals

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles
Sports

Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox
Sports

Taylor, Muncy help Dodgers stage another late win over Rox

Scroll to top
Skip to content