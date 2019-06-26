Avs visit Falcon Stadium

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY – A couple stars from the Colorado Avalanche were in Colorado Springs Wednesday, visiting the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium. The Avs will play the LA Kings here in an outdoor match on February 15 as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series.

Defenseman Cale Makar and forward Tyson Jost are both native Canadians and told us they’re excited to play outdoors.

“That’s how all of us Canadians basically start with hockey, whether it’s on the pond or just outdoors rinks and community centers or just skating with buddies, but that’s how all of us Canadians basically start,” Makar said.

“I’m excited, and I know all of the guys are excited, we’ve already been talking about it at group chat and everybody’s kind of chatting about it and you can feel the buzz around the event so,” Jost added.

This is the second time in team history to play in a stadium game. The previous game against the Detroit Redwings happened at Coors Field during the 2016 season.

Jost and Makar will visit the Rockies during batting practice Thursday afternoon ahead of the Dodgers game.