Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yordy Reyna scored on a free kick in the 80th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame an early two-goal deficit to tie the Colorado Rapids 2-2 on Saturday night.

The kick from about 19 yards was set up when defender Lalas Abubakar was called for a foul. Reyna’s strike sailed over the wall and goalkeeper Tim Howard seemed to lose sight of the ball until it was in the net.

Fredy Montero pulled Vancouver (4-6-7) to 2-1 on a penalty kick in the 45th minute.

Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki scored for Colorado (4-9-4). After losing eight straight matches, the Rapids are 4-0-2 in their last six.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

10:32 pm
Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

10:18 pm
Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

6:38 pm
Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2
Sports

Whitecaps overcome 2-goal deficit to tie Rapids 2-2

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win
Sports

Verdugo’s HR in 11th gives Dodgers 2nd straight walk-off win

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Sports

Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 will debut at Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Scroll to top
Skip to content