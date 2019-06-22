Vibes lose home opener to Grand Junction Rockies

Colorado Springs, COLORADO – The Rocky Mountain Vibes fell short in Friday night’s home opener to the Grand Junction Rockies 8-5 after failing to overcome a fast start by the Rockies. The Vibes’ offense provided five runs on 10 hits highlighted by Edwin Sanó’s 3-for-4 night including an exciting RBI double in the 7th inning.

The Rockies raced out to a fast start with five runs in the first three innings. Julio Carreras put the Rockies on the board in the first with an inside-the-park home run on a ball that raced around the right field wall. An RBI double by Carreras and a Brenton Doyle two-run home run gave the Rockies an early 5-0 lead in Friday night’s contest.

The Vibes answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a Michael Wilson solo homer over the center field wall. Another Grand Junction run in the top of the fifth left the Vibes trailing 6-1 after five innings.

The Vibes’ offense showed no quit by scoring four total runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull within one run. Antonio Piñero scored the Vibes’ sixth inning run on an RBI single to left, plating catcher Luís Avalo. In the seventh, the offense and the crowd came to life. Consecutive hits by Bryan Torres and Ernesto Martinez energized UCHealth Park, with Nick Egnatuk coming to the plate, who delivered a two RBI double on a liner to left. Edwin Sanó followed with another RBI double. This three-run seventh inning pulled the Vibes within one with six outs to go.

The Rockies scored two more runs in the top of the eighth, however, putting the game out of reach.

Vibes starter Cam Robinson (0-1, 11.42) suffered the loss in five innings of work with six earned runs along with three strikeouts. Behind the plate catcher Luís Avalo was excellent, throwing out three Grand Junction runners in the game.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes continue their opening homestand against the Grand Junction Rockies tomorrow, with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m.