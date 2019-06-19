Vibes’ Four-Game Win Streak Snapped

Grand Junction, COLORADO – After averaging double-digit runs during their four-game winning streak, The Rocky Mountain Vibes finally cooled off Wednesday night in a 13-6 loss to the Grand Junction Rockies at Suplizio Field. The Vibes scored all six runs on three home runs posted by Micah Bello, José Sibrian, and Ernesto Martinez Jr.

The Vibes offense raced out to a fast start, but couldn’t maintain the pace. The Vibes scored three runs in the first inning on a Micah Bello homer to left field. Bello plated Antonio Piñero and Joe Gray Jr., who both reached on fielder’s choice groundballs.

Leading 3-0, the Vibes could not contain Grand Junction’s offense. The Rockies produced multiple runs in three consecutive innings, leaving the Vibes trailing 13-4.

Grand Junction grabbed their first lead in the third inning on a Max George two-run home run, and the Rockies never looked back when Brenton Doyle deposited a two-run home run in the fourth on a liner to right field.

Despite the large deficit, the Vibes offense show resilience. José Sibrian and Ernesto Martinez Jr. delivered their first home runs of the 2019 season. Martinez’s homer was notable because it traveled an estimated 430-feet to left-center, the deepest part of the ballpark.

The Vibes threatened in the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and one out. Martinez hit a sharp groundball to the second baseman to start the 4-6-3 double play, squashing the threat.

With the game out of hand, Vibes manager Néstor Corredor turned to infielder Luís Avila to throw in the bottom of the eighth. He delivered a scoreless inning, relying on his 68-MPH fastball to get hitters out.

Vibes starter Michele Vassalotti suffered the loss, allowing eight earned runs in four innings of work. Relievers Maiker Pinto and Jackson Sigman each delivered scoreless innings in the loss, combining for three strikeouts and no walks.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes are off on Thursday as they travel home to Colorado Springs.