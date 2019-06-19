Mel Tucker hopes to bring winning formula back to Buffs

Everyone loves a winner.

And the Buffs seem to love Mel Tucker so far. The University of Colorado faithful hope their next head football coach will lead them back to the promised land.

“The reception has been pretty much the same; ‘coach, we’re glad you’re here, we’re excited, we know that you know how to win and you’re going to bring this winning tradition back to Boulder,'” Tucker said.

The former Georgia defensive coordinator has been busy as a Buff since being hired in December. He met with a die-hard group of CU alumni Wednesday afternoon in Colorado Springs, along with head men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle and head women’s basketball coach JR Payne.

For Tucker, Object number one: Make The Buffs Win Again. Object number two: Get the best players he can to come to Boulder – in and out of state.

“We have a lot to offer,” Tucker said. “We are going to start in our state first, however, we are going to do a great job in California and Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and other places to make sure we get the best players we can get.”

That could translate to wins, that’s the hope, at least. The cupboard, or roster if you will, is not bare in Boulder. It’s quite the opposite with the move to the Pac-12. But one winning season in more than a decade (7-6 in 2005), the fan base is thirsty for some more and some titles, eventually. Tucker hopes the fans take notice in 2019.

“We’re going to play good, sound, solid football,” He said. “We’re going to play fast and we’re going to play physical. We’re going to be contact tough. We want to wear people down so we can win in the fourth quarter – that’s what you should see and when fans look on the field. They should notice a difference and say that this is a better football team, a better coached football team, better prepared football team than what we’ve seen in the past.”