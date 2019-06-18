Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

DENVER – Fans are expected to gather in Broncos Stadium at Mile High Tuesday to honor the team’s longtime owner Pat Bowlen.

Fans are invited to attend a celebration of life happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tribute will feature memorabilia from his 35 years as owner as well as photos and videos honoring his legacy.

Fans who want to attend should park in lot C or lot J and enter the stadium through Gate 2.

Bowlen died last Thursday following a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He will be posthumously enshrined the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 3rd in Canton, Ohio.

As an owner, he was known for his success on the field as well as his generosity in the Denver community. According to the Broncos, Bowlen donated more than $35 million to charitable organizations in the Denver area since he started Denver Broncos Charities. Under Bowlen’s leadership, the team also opened its own branch of the Boys & Girls Club of America in 2003, a first for any professional sports franchise.

As an owner, Bowlen’s Broncos largely avoided losing seasons under his leadership. Since he took over in 1984, only the New England Patriots, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers had a better winning percentage.

A private funeral service will be held next Monday in Denver.