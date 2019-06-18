Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

DENVER – Fans are expected to gather in Broncos Stadium at Mile High Tuesday to honor the team’s longtime owner Pat Bowlen.

Fans are invited to attend a celebration of life happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tribute will feature memorabilia from his 35 years as owner as well as photos and videos honoring his legacy.

Fans who want to attend should park in lot C or lot J and enter the stadium through Gate 2.

Bowlen died last Thursday following a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He will be posthumously enshrined the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 3rd in Canton, Ohio.

As an owner, he was known for his success on the field as well as his generosity in the Denver community. According to the Broncos, Bowlen donated more than $35 million to charitable organizations in the Denver area since he started Denver Broncos Charities. Under Bowlen’s leadership, the team also opened its own branch of the Boys & Girls Club of America in 2003, a first for any professional sports franchise.

As an owner, Bowlen’s Broncos largely avoided losing seasons under his leadership. Since he took over in 1984, only the New England Patriots, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers had a better winning percentage.

A private funeral service will be held next Monday in Denver.

  • Super Bowl XXXIII parade
    Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen holds the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy over his head and his wife, Annabel, right, waves, as they ride a fire truck through downtown Denver in a victory parade on Monday, Feb. 1, 1999. The Broncos returned to Denver Monday after winning Super Bowl XXXIII. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More Sports
Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

6:39 am
Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

1:20 am
UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

11:06 pm
Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday
Sports

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks
Sports

Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA
Sports

UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

Scroll to top
Skip to content