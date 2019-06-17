UCCS’s Culver learning from the best with Team USA

Jeff Culver is no stranger to Team USA Basketball. He’s not stranger to top level talent, either.

But he admitted being an assistant coach with the u19 World Cup Team for training camp added a little more pressure.

“The target is the goal,” Culver said Monday. “It’s a different level of pressure, different level of intensity with all the practices and it’s been fun to be a part of.”

The FIBA u19 World Cup is right around the corner and the Stars and Stripes would like to wear gold again – instead of bronze. Third in 2017 – Canada took home the title – USA has won the u19 World Cup three times since 2009. Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber – who led the Wildcats to the Big 12 regular season title – is in charge for the first time, and University of Denver head coach Rodney Billups, along with Culver on the bench.

Culver would no doubt like to take some elements of the training camp back home to Gallagly Events Center – and no doubt plenty of tidbits from the rest of the coaching staff.

“Coaches are always stealing from each other – that’s what we do!” Culver said. “I’m picking up things and I’m able to give some things and it’s always a give and take with that and trying to find the new ways to explain the same thing, sometimes.”