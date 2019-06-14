Vibes come up short in first game in team history

OREM, Utah – The Rocky Mountain Vibes played their first game in team history Friday night, falling to the Orem Owlz on the road, 3-0. The Owlz scored all three RBI on two homers off of Vibes starting pitcher Michele Vassalotti

The Vibes opened the game with two walks in the first, but after two scoreless innings, it was the Owlz who struck first. In the bottom of the third inning, Jeremiah Jackson drew a walk for Orem to put one on for D’Shawn Knowles who hit the Owlz’ first homer of the 2019 season to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Vibes starter Vassalotti gave up a solo homer to Johan Sala for Orem’s second longball of the night to extend the Owlz lead to 3-0. One out later, Morgan McCullough singled for Orem’s third and final hit of the night.

The Vibes sole hit of the game came off the bat of Antonio Piñero in the form of a stand-up double in the third inning. The Colorado Springs relief pitching staff looked solid on the night, allowing no runs and no hits with five strikeouts through four innings of work.

The Vibes head into game two of a four game set against the Owlz in Orem tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. MT.