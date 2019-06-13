The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin inaugural season

Baseball season has officially returned to Colorado Springs… and the vibe is great!

The Rocky Mountain Vibes will take the summer space of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox as the minor league team in southern Colorado. They open the 2019 season on the road against the Orem Owlz, Friday night.

http://www.milb.com/documents/5/3/0/302699530/2019_Schedule.pdf

The Rookie Advanced League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers has gained the most notoriety for the new team name and mascot. Toasty, a giant humanoid marshmallow, will patrol the bench with the word VIBES written on their jerseys in flames on a log. The reception has been groovy.

“I love the logos!” said right-hander Paxton Schultz. “The excitement of a new team, new logo, new everything coming here. I’m excited to get in front of this crowd at home too.”

“The mascot is cool! I never had a mascot as a marshmallow but I think it’s something different,” Joey Gray, jr., Vibes centerfielder “It’s a young group and I think it will get the crowd and the fans into it.”