Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has announced the 20 names for the national team training camp to be held this summer in advance of the FIBA World Cup in China.

Most of the 35 players selected last year for the pool are no longer in the mix for various reasons. The 14 that remain are Harrison Barnes, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Myles Turner and Kemba Walker.

The six additions are Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Paul Millsap, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and P.J. Tucker.

The 20 players named Monday will be in Las Vegas for training camp Aug. 5-9. The roster will be pared to 12 for the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

9:05 am
Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

5:07 am
Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

1:20 am
USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp
Sports

USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic
News

Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz ambushed, shot in Dominican Republic

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs
Sports

Colorado opens 3-game series at home against Cubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content