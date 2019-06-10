USA Basketball announces 20 names for World Cup camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has announced the 20 names for the national team training camp to be held this summer in advance of the FIBA World Cup in China.

Most of the 35 players selected last year for the pool are no longer in the mix for various reasons. The 14 that remain are Harrison Barnes, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Myles Turner and Kemba Walker.

The six additions are Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Paul Millsap, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and P.J. Tucker.

The 20 players named Monday will be in Las Vegas for training camp Aug. 5-9. The roster will be pared to 12 for the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31.