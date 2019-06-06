Garett Bolles Camp begins second year in Southern Colorado

The Garett Bolles Camp is now an annual event this summer.

The Broncos left tackle brought his football camp back to Southern Colorado for the second straight year, benefiting Pikes Peak Pop Warner.

“I want this to continue to build and get bigger and bigger,” Bolles said. “Last year we had 80 kids, this year we have 130 kids so the more kids, the better. They can come out here and learn about discipline, learn about details, learn about fundamental football and continue to get better. I love going to watch little kids play, watch them run around and catch big passes, they get so excited! There’s nothing better to it.”

You can sign your child up through this link:

https://www.pikespeakpopwarner.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2653308

The camp runs through this Friday at Lewis-Palmer High School.