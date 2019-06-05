USOC seeks to keep pregnant athletes from losing insurance

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee says it is working on reforms to prevent athletes from losing health insurance coverage when they become pregnant.

Three senators wrote to USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland on Wednesday, asking her to provide details about its insurance program, saying the discontinuation of coverage when an athlete becomes pregnant is “unconscionable and may put at risk her health and that of her child.”

The USOC provides funding for insurance to the organizations that run individual sports, and those organizations are responsible for determining which athletes receive coverage and under what conditions.

In response to the request from the senators, the USOC put out a statement saying “Pregnancy or needing a break from competition for other important reasons can’t unfairly impact eligibility and we are working to ensure that policy is uniform across each NGB’s eligibility standards.”