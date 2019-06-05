Air Force’s Nic Ready Selected by the Miami Marlins in 2019 MLB Draft

USAFA, Colo. – Recently graduated Air Force Academy baseball player Nic Ready was selected in the 23rd round, 681st overall, by the Miami Marlins in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Draft Wednesday afternoon, June 5. Ready becomes the 10th Falcon baseball player to be drafted all-time into the MLB.

By being selected in the 23rd round, Ready is the fourth-highest MLB draft pick in program history. He is the first Falcon to be drafted by the Marlins organization all-time. With the selection, Air Force has now had six players drafted in the last seven MLB drafts.

Ready closed his remarkable Falcon career with his fourth straight all-conference honor, as he was named Second Team All-Mountain West Conference at the conclusion of the season. It made him the first Air Force

player to be a four-time all-conference honoree, as he was named to the first team last season, and the second team as a freshman and sophomore. Ready was also a Freshman All-American in 2016, as well as a Third Team All-American in 2018.

The Dallas, Texas native will go down as one of the best players to ever suit up for the Falcons, and 2019 was his swan song, as he rewrote the record books. Ready set new program career-best marks in games played (217), at bats (917), hits (300), home runs (50), RBIs (224), and total bases (544). He also finished second in career doubles (76) and third in career runs scored (190).

This season, Ready started in all 52 games and was the conference leader in home runs with 13 and total baseS with 129, while also ranking tied for second in doubles, third in slugging, seventh in RBIs, tenth in runs scored, 11th in hits, all while having the second-most at bats (219). His 19 doubles also ranked 37th in the nation, while his total bases were 53rd and home runs were 71st nationally.

In addition to the all-conference honors and school records, Ready was also a standout student, as he was named to the Academic All-Conference team three times. Thanks to his well rounded body of work, Ready was one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award, which recognizes senior student-athletes who excel in all four categories: community, classroom, character and competition.