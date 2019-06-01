ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn’t returned, made new trophy

The ECHL says the Kelly Cup that has been awarded to its champion since 1997 was not returned by the Colorado Eagles after their title and a new trophy has been created.

ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly says in a statement that the Eagles didn’t give the Kelly Cup back in December as scheduled. Team owner Martin Lind said in a separate statement that the Eagles made numerous attempts to return the trophy that were ignored by the league, so it remains in Colorado.

The team won the ECHL championship the past two seasons. It joined the America Hockey League this season as the Colorado Avalanche’s top minor league affiliate.

The ECHL says it would welcome the return of the Kelly Cup if the Eagles intend to return it. For now, the league has made a new Kelly Cup that is actually the fourth in history.

Newfoundland leads Toledo 3-1 in the Kelly Cup Final and can win the title Saturday night.