The Cyclones left no doubt on Friday.

Using two big innings against Holy Family, Pueblo West beat the Tigers 14-1 in five innings to advance to the 4A State Baseball title game. They’ll play Silver Creek at 10 a.m. at Vibes Stadium.

Silver Creek is undefeated in the tournament and if West wins game one, they will play again at 12:30 p.m.

Pueblo West returns to the title game for the second straight season.