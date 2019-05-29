Rockies host the Diamondbacks in division matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-27, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-27, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (4-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West opponents Colorado and Arizona will play at Coors Field.

The Rockies are 9-10 against teams from the NL West. Colorado is slugging .450 as a unit. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .629 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 10-15 against the rest of their division. Arizona has slugged .450, good for third in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 13 home runs. The Rockies won the last meeting 6-2. Jairo Diaz earned his first victory and Chris Iannetta went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Merrill Kelly took his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 71 hits and is batting .333. Trevor Story is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 62 hits and has 42 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 14-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .294 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .244 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.