KOAA Athlete of the Week: Tyler Declusin, Pueblo West Baseball

Stay young. Never grow up.

Listen to your elders, they are wise.

The same philosophy applies to sports according to Tyler Declusin.

“That’s really what I love about it,” Declusin said. “There’s a unique atmosphere about baseball to where you can just be a crazy kid and go play in the dirt. Once I got that in my head, it’s just like, ‘I love baseball’ and I just love being a kid.”

Declusin sounding wise beyond his years.

The Pueblo West (25-3) senior just wrapped up a five RBI weekend in the 4A state tournament, helping the Cyclones go 2-1 and keeping their chances alive as they eye a state title.

Declusin batting .408 average with 31 RBIs for the season.

“It’s been a successful year,” Declusin said. “Just putting the barrel on the ball – that’s the main goal really; you hit it hard and run and good things will happen.”

“He’s just a guy that can come up and strap a double at any time or a triple and we’re excited to have him at the plate for us,” said head coach Dan Sanchez.

You can thank his California cousins for getting him into the game around four years old. And as on overgrown kid, he hasn’t put a bat or glove down since.

Declusin is off to play baseball next season at Saddle Back College in California but his main focus right now is this weekend’s state tournament.

Pueblo West plays Holy Family in an elimination game Friday at 11am at Vibes Stadium.