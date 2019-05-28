Broncos give Chris Harris Jr. a hefty 2019 pay raise

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. have ended their contract stalemate with the team bumping the cornerback’s pay in 2019 from about $8 million to $12 million, which is $1 million more than the team’s new cornerback, free agent Kareem Jackson is making.

“Done deal!” the team tweeted late Tuesday afternoon.

Harris skipped the first two months of the team’s offseason workouts while angling for a pay raise and working out with his personal trainer in Dallas.

In a statement, general manager John Elway said, “We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization. This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”

