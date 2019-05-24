Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

Pueblo West waited all the way to the end of the game to unload their offense.

The Cyclones scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to top Erie 12-4 to start the 4A tournament off with a bang.

They followed that up in the afternoon with an 8-7 walk-off winner vs. Fort Morgan to stay undefeated in the double-elimination tournament.

Top seeded Pueblo West plays Silver Creek Saturday at 2:30 p.m., who topped Wheat Ridge and Holy Family on day one.

The other top seed Cheyenne Mountain didn’t fair as well in the first game, 13-4 loss to Holy Family stunned the 4A Bracket. The Indians will play Wheat Ridge at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Vibes Stadium

Grant Meech

