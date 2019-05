For the second straight year, the Gatorade Baseball player of the year award for Colorado resides at Pine Creek HS.

Riley Cornelio was recognized Tuesday after a stellar senior season with the Eagles. He went 7-2 on the mound, 89 strikeouts with an ERA of 2.43.

Justin Olson won the award for the 2018 season.

Cornelio is the sixth Pine Creek athlete to win a Gatorade player of the year award in any sport.

He is headed off to TCU next season to play baseball with the Horned Frogs.