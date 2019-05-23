Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte all homered in the seventh inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past Colorado 14-6 on Thursday.

The Pirates jumped on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (3-4) for eight runs over 3 1/3 innings, but Colorado stormed back in the sixth, plating six runs that were charged to Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles (5-1).

Pittsburgh quickly fought back. Bell led off the seventh with a solo home run, his 16th of the season. He finished 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Reynolds followed with a three-run home run to right-center field, his first career pinch-hit homer. Marte then hit a two-run shot to left, with all three homers coming against Colorado reliever Carlos Estévez.

The Pirates got out of the gate hot, scoring four runs in the first. Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run, Melky Cabrera hit a run-scoring double and Colin Moran drove him in with a single.

In the third, Moran hit another RBI single and after Kevin Newman worked a 10-pitch walk to load the bases. Lyles helped his own cause with a ground ball down the first-base line that scored two more runs.

With two outs in the sixth, seven straight Rockies reached base against Lyles and reliever Geoff Hartlieb. Brendan Rodgers had a two-run single that chased Lyles and pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy drove in two more to draw the Rockies to within two.

The Pirates had scored just two runs while dropping their first two games of the series before setting a new season high with 14 on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RF Charlie Blackmon was removed from the game in fourth inning because of a calf injury.

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli (chest contusion) missed his second consecutive game after being hit with a foul tip on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado is expected to recall RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 7.20 ERA) from Triple-A Albuquerque to start a three-game series at home against Baltimore.

Pirates: Pittsburgh has not announced a starter for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

