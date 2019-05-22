KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

Fastest kid in Pueblo? No doubt about it.

Fastest in Colorado?

No question that Luc Andrada blew a lot of people away at the 2019 State Track Meet.

“Just feels great to come away with those four titles for my school,” Andrada said. “You know, it’s just something that’s never been done in Pueblo and I don’t know how many schools that have really had a four-timer.”

Four titles for the East Eagles senior: 100M (defended), 200M, 4x100M relay and 4x200M relay. And not to mention the fastest time in Colorado in the 200M with a time of 21.21.

“I remember the days where I was there only for a couple relays and when I finished runner-up in the 100-meter Aaron McCoy my sophomore year,” Andrada said. “That’s what makes it all so much more worth it and so much more enjoyable, when you’re finally standing on top of the podium and like all the stuff you’ve been through, I feel like it all just collectively made it that much sweeter.”

Andrada isn’t done on the track: He’ll run with BYU next season and play football. The Cougar track coaches congratulated him on going out in style.

“I got a ton of texts,” Andrada. “Those coaches were in love with my 10.51 that I hit and they were just saying they were super excited to have me there. They showed a lot of support.”

“It’s big time college football now and so it’s time to go play with the big boys and do everything at a higher level now.”