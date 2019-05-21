Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Golden beats Cheyenne Mountain to claim the 4A boys lacrosse title

DENVER – The Golden boys lacrosse team captured the program’s first ever championship by beating Cheyenne Mountain 10-9 Monday night in the 4A boys lacrosse title game.

Cheyenne Mountain Indians, who were defending their title, were in control for most of the game, but the Golden Demons never gave up. The defending champs had a 7-2 lead before Golden came back to tie the game with 1:05 to go in regulation. Senior Joe Brock scored the winner two minutes into overtime, lifting the Demons to their first title.

This was the first overtime game in a boys lacrosse championship since 2000.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
