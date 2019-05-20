Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed former Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly Monday.

Kelly, 25, was released by the Broncos shortly after his highly-publicized arrest for trespassing in October 2018.

As we’ve reported, Englewood police arrested Kelly last October when homeowners reported he entered their home, sat next to a woman holding a child on a couch and “mumbled incoherently.”

According to arrest documents, Kelly was chased out of the home by a man armed with a vacuum cleaner tube.

Earlier that night, Kelly left a Broncos team Halloween party hosted by star linebacker Von Miller.

Booking photo of Broncos QB Chad Kelly

He accepted a plea deal in Arapahoe County court in March to avoid a prison sentence and a $100,000 fine. He instead was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and one year of supervised probation.

Kelly never threw a pass with the Broncos, but he did briefly appear in the Oct. 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kelly beat out former first-round draft pick and one-time Broncos starter Paxton Lynch for the backup job before last season.

He will likely be fighting for a roster spot when camp opens for the Colts. The starting job is locked down by Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett is an experienced backup with 17 career regular season starts.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
