Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly signs with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed former Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly Monday.

Kelly, 25, was released by the Broncos shortly after his highly-publicized arrest for trespassing in October 2018.

As we’ve reported, Englewood police arrested Kelly last October when homeowners reported he entered their home, sat next to a woman holding a child on a couch and “mumbled incoherently.”

According to arrest documents, Kelly was chased out of the home by a man armed with a vacuum cleaner tube.

Earlier that night, Kelly left a Broncos team Halloween party hosted by star linebacker Von Miller.

He accepted a plea deal in Arapahoe County court in March to avoid a prison sentence and a $100,000 fine. He instead was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and one year of supervised probation.

Kelly never threw a pass with the Broncos, but he did briefly appear in the Oct. 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kelly beat out former first-round draft pick and one-time Broncos starter Paxton Lynch for the backup job before last season.

He will likely be fighting for a roster spot when camp opens for the Colts. The starting job is locked down by Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett is an experienced backup with 17 career regular season starts.