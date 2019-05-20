Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will induct longtime cornerback and new Hall of Fame member Champ Bailey into the team’s Ring of Fame.

The ceremony will take place Oct. 13. It’s been quite a memorable year for the 40-year-old Bailey, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.

Bailey played 10 seasons for the Broncos after being acquired in a trade with Washington. He started in 132 of 135 regular-season games for Denver and had 34 interceptions. He also led the team to five postseason appearances.

His 100-yard interception of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the AFC divisional playoff game on Jan. 14, 2006, ranks as the longest in Broncos playoff history.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

4:07 pm
Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

3:42 pm
Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

3:29 pm
Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame
Sports

Broncos to induct cornerback Champ Bailey into Ring of Fame

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title
News

Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule
Sports

Pac-12 tries to boost men’s basketball, loosen transfer rule

Scroll to top
Skip to content