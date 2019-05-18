Senzatela scheduled to start for Colorado against Philadelphia

Colorado Rockies (20-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-19, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-0, 4.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Rockies will take on Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 16-10 in home games. Philadelphia’s lineup has 48 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 11 homers.

The Rockies are 11-12 on the road. Colorado is slugging .436 as a unit. Arenado leads the team with a slugging percentage of .590. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Cole Irvin earned his second victory and Andrew McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Jon Gray took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 46 hits and has 18 RBIs. Odubel Herrera is 8-for-33 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .294. Daniel Murphy is 3-for-25 with two doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .273 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.