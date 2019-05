Everyone of us has dreamed about being a professional athlete at some point, even an Olympian.

USA Triathlon is giving fans, supporters and serious weekend warriors the chance to live the life for a weekend.

Their fantasy camp runs from Thursday to Sunday and involved coaching from current and past Olympic Triathletes, putting them through their paces with Olympic exercises and schedule.

The participants paid a $2,500 donation to the USA Triathlon to pursue their dreams.