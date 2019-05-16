Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets say forward Juancho Hernangomez underwent surgery to fix a core muscle injury.

The procedure was performed Thursday by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. There was no timetable given for Hernangomez’s return.

Hernangomez averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds during the 2018-19 regular season. He played sparingly in the postseason before the Nuggets were eliminated in Game 7 of the second round by Portland.

The 23-year-old Hernangomez said after the season that he was hoping to possibly suit up for Spain at the FIBA World Cup in China later this summer.

Hernangomez was drafted by Denver with the 15th overall pick in 2016.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

11:41 am
Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

10:24 pm
Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

10:13 pm
Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery
Sports

Juancho Hernangomez undergoes core muscle surgery

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports
Covering Colorado

Colorado College e-Sports club on the new frontier for sports

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings
Sports

Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

Scroll to top
Skip to content