Rodney Hood leaves Game 7 with hyperextended left knee

DENVER (AP) — Portland guard/forward Rodney Hood hyperextended his left knee on a screen during the third quarter of Game 7 against Denver.

His return Sunday is questionable.

Hood was covering Nuggets guard Jamal Murray when he collided with Torrey Craig. Hood stayed down on the floor, clutching at his left knee as trainers checked on him. Hood was helped into the locker room. He has six points in 20 minutes.

In a Game 6 win at Portland, Hood had 25 points. Nuggets coach Michael Malone referred to him as the “MVP of the series.”

