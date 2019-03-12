Bryan Yoon Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Colorado College freshman Bryan Yoon was named to the All-Rookie Team today by the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Yoon gathered 18 of a possible 21 points, by far the most among league defensemen, in voting by the NCHC’s eight head coaches. Only Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates received more overall votes (19), while Omaha forward Taylor Ward also received 18. Coaches could not vote for their own student-athletes.

The 6-foot, 175-pound product of Parker, Colo., is tied for second in the league and tied for seventh nationally among freshmen with 19 assists, tied for fourth in the NCHC among first-year players with 21 points and tops the league’s freshmen with 59 blocked shots. In 24 conference games, Yoon led all NCHC freshmen with 42 blocked shots and 14 assists.

Yoon, who has played in all 36 games this season, is the first Tiger to earn a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team since current Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin in 2014.

“It is nice to see Bryan rewarded for his play this season,” head coach Mike Haviland said. “He always plays the game the right way and has been a calming presence for us from the start.”

Colorado College travels to Kalamazoo, Mich., this weekend for the first round of the NCHC playoffs against Western Michigan. The first game of the best-of-three series is Friday, March 15, beginning at 7:05 p.m. (ET).

2018-19 NCHC All-Rookie Team – Overall Votes (First Team votes)

Noah Cates, F, Minnesota Duluth – 19 (6)

Taylor Ward, F, Omaha – 18 (6)

Nolan Walker, F, St. Cloud State – 17 (5)

Bryan Yoon, D, Colorado College – 18 (6)

Nick Perbix, D, St. Cloud State – 14 (4)

Filip Larsson, G, Denver – 15 (4)

Adam Scheel, G, North Dakota – 15 (4)