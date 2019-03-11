Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has moved up three spots to No. 14 in the final regular season men’s college basketball poll released by The Associated Press.

The Wolf Pack were ranked 17th last week after being ranked as high as No. 5 earlier in the season — the highest ranking in school history.

They closed the regular season with a 28-3 record after beating San Diego State 81-53 Saturday night in Reno to claim a share of the Mountain West Conference title for the third year in a row.

Nevada opens play in the league tournament at noon Thursday in Las Vegas against the winner of the opening round contest between Boise State and Colorado State.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

11:53 am
MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

1:20 am
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

6:20 pm
Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll
Sports

Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes
Sports

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Scroll to top
Skip to content