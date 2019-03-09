Boise State rolls past Air Force 80-52

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston scored 22 points, Zach Haney added 20 points and Boise State defeated Air Force 80-52 on Saturday.

The Broncos took a 45-24 halftime lead by shooting 57 percent from the floor and making 7 of 16 3-pointers (39 percent).

Haney scored 14 points in the first half and Alston took over the scoring load in the second period, scoring 14 himself. Boise State pushed the lead to 30 on a 3-pointer by Alston and another Alston 3-pointer built a 33-point lead, 63-30 with 11:30 remaining.

Justinian Jessup added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos (12-19, 7-11 Mountain West). Jessup made three 3-pointers and Alston had four. The Broncos made 12 of 31 from 3-point distance.

Lavelle Scottie led Air Force (13-17, 8-10) with 10 points.